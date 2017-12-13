Download App
तांबे की अंगूठी के होते हैं ये 4 फायदे, जानिए किस उंगली में पहनना होता है शुभ

amarujala.com- Presented By: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 09:29 AM IST
ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों का विशेष महत्व होता है। ग्रहों की चाल से ही व्यक्ति के अच्छे और बुरे दिन आते-जाते हैं। व्यक्ति अपने ग्रहों के दोषों को दूर करने के लिए कई धातु की अंगुठियां पहनते हैं। सभी ग्रहों की अलग-अलग धातु होती है। सभी ग्रहों का राजा सूर्य होते हैं जिनकी मनपसंद धातु तांबा होता है। सूर्य ग्रह से संबंधित दोष को दूर करने के लिए लोग तांबे की अंगूठी पहनते हैं। आइए जानते हैं तांबे की अंगूठी के पहनने के कौन-कौन से लाभ होते हैं।

पढ़ें- भूलकर भी न करें दूसरे की इन 5 चीजों का इस्तेमाल, होता है अशुभ

