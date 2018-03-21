बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साल 2008 के बाद दोबारा बन रहा है हनुमान जयंती पर ऐसा संयोग, ऐसे करें आराधना
धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 12:04 PM IST
बल,बुद्धि और पराक्रम के देवता हनुमान जी की जयंती इस बार 31 मार्च को मनाई जाएगी। अक्सर हनुमान जी की जयंती अप्रैल महीने में होती है लेकिन इस बार 9 साल के बाद दोबारा हनुमान जयंती मार्च के महीने मनाई जा रही है। इससे पहले साल 2008 में हनुमान जयंती 31 मार्च को पड़ी थी और अब दोबारा 31 मार्च को हनुमान जयंती है।
