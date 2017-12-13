Download App
आज शुक्र हो रहा है अस्त, अब डेढ़ महीने तक नहीं होगा कोई मांगलिक कार्य

amarujala.com-presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 09:24 AM IST
Mangalik work will stop due to Shukra Tara Asta from 14 December to 3 February

चार महीने बाद देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू मांगलिक कार्य 14 दिसंबर से थमने वाले हैं। इसके बाद अगले साल फरवरी से ही मांगलिक काम शुरू होंगे। दरअसल  देवता के गुरु बृहस्पति और दैत्यों के गुरु शुक्र के उदय होने पर ही मांगलिक काम शुरू होते हैं और 14 दिसंबर को शुक्र ग्रह अस्त हो रहे हैं। जिस वजह से मांगलिक काम नहीं होंगे।  

Your Story has been saved!