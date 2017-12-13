आज शुक्र हो रहा है अस्त, अब डेढ़ महीने तक नहीं होगा कोई मांगलिक कार्य
चार महीने बाद देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू मांगलिक कार्य 14 दिसंबर से थमने वाले हैं। इसके बाद अगले साल फरवरी से ही मांगलिक काम शुरू होंगे। दरअसल देवता के गुरु बृहस्पति और दैत्यों के गुरु शुक्र के उदय होने पर ही मांगलिक काम शुरू होते हैं और 14 दिसंबर को शुक्र ग्रह अस्त हो रहे हैं। जिस वजह से मांगलिक काम नहीं होंगे।
