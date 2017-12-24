Download App
दिल्ली के 'अय्याश' बाबा की सेक्स जेल, अश्लील खत और ढेरों कंडोम क्या है खेल?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:00 PM IST
Condom and Obscene letters found in hermitage of Baba virendra dev dixit

दिल्ली के बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के आश्रम में लड़कियों के यौन शोषण के मामले में कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे हुए हैं। आश्रम में छापेमारी में ढेर सारे कंडोम, अश्लील खतों से भरा सूटकेस, ड्रग्स, नशे की दवाइयां मिली हैं। खतों में यौन शोषण से संबंधित बाते लिखी पाई गईं थीं। ये खत वहां रह रही लड़कियों से जबरन लिखवाया जाता था।  

पढ़ें:- 'बाबा' वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के फर्रुखाबाद और कंपिल आश्रम से 41 लड़कियों को पुलिस ने निकाला
 

