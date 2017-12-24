दिल्ली के 'अय्याश' बाबा की सेक्स जेल, अश्लील खत और ढेरों कंडोम क्या है खेल?
दिल्ली के बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के आश्रम में लड़कियों के यौन शोषण के मामले में कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे हुए हैं। आश्रम में छापेमारी में ढेर सारे कंडोम, अश्लील खतों से भरा सूटकेस, ड्रग्स, नशे की दवाइयां मिली हैं। खतों में यौन शोषण से संबंधित बाते लिखी पाई गईं थीं। ये खत वहां रह रही लड़कियों से जबरन लिखवाया जाता था।
