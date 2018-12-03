बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c04cb86bdec2241c802ebdd","slug":"exhibition-match-of-celebrity-cup-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0935 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नवाबों के शहर में सुनील शेट्टी व पूर्व क्रिकेटरों समेत इन सेलीब्रिटी ने लगाए चौके-छक्के, तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:52 AM IST
तहजीब और नवाबों के शहर में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी इकाना स्टेडियम में बॉलीवुड कलाकारों और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के अलावा कॉरपोरेट सेक्टर और नौकरशाह जुटे। मौका था हेमवंती नंदन बहुगुणा की याद में आयोजित सिलेब्रेटी कप के तहत प्रदर्शनी क्रिकेट मुकाबले का, जिसका स्टेडियम में मौजूद दर्शकों ने लुत्फ उठाया।
