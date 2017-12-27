बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये मुस्लिम लड़की सुनाएगी गीता के श्लोक, मोदी-योगी हैं इनके आदर्श
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
Afreen will recite shlokas of Gita
{"_id":"5a435e954f1c1b86698c4037","slug":"afreen-will-recite-shlokas-of-gita","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0932\u094b\u0915, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:19 PM IST
श्रीमद्भागवत रहस्य पर आधारित गीता गायन प्रतियोगिता में मंडल स्तर का प्रथम पुरस्कार अपने नाम करने वाली इंटर की छात्रा आफरीन रउफ अपने व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं। लखनऊ के कश्मीरी मोहल्ला स्थित म्यूनिसिपल गर्ल्स इंटर कॉलेज की छात्रा आफरीन 29 दिसंबर को राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेंगी जहां मुख्यमंत्री भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a435f3b4f1c1b686a8bc181","slug":"in-new-year-2018-horoscope-maa-laxmi-good-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 2018: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a410c5b4f1c1b35338b4bb4","slug":"in-new-year-2018-horoscope-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a4201ab4f1c1bee6a8b5f4c","slug":"scam-in-nhm-nursing-exam","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0928\u090f\u091a\u090f\u092e \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4279bd4f1c1b8d698c3e47","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-tweet-about-bjp-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c' \u0914\u0930 '\u0930\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a41f80e4f1c1ba7668bc30d","slug":"arunima-sinha-prevented-to-enter-in-mahakaal-temple","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!