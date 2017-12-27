Download App
ये मुस्लिम लड़की सुनाएगी गीता के श्लोक, मोदी-योगी हैं इनके आदर्श

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:19 PM IST
Afreen will recite shlokas of Gita

श्रीमद्भागवत रहस्य पर आधारित गीता गायन प्रतियोगिता में मंडल स्तर का प्रथम पुरस्कार अपने नाम करने वाली इंटर की छात्रा आफरीन रउफ अपने व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं। लखनऊ के कश्मीरी मोहल्ला स्थित म्यूनिसिपल गर्ल्स इंटर कॉलेज की छात्रा आफरीन 29 दिसंबर को राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेंगी जहां मुख्यमंत्री भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

