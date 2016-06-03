शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Relationship ›   tips to face your bad unemployment phase

बेरोजगारी में बहुत काम के ये तरीके

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:13 PM IST
tips to face your bad unemployment phase
1 of 7
पढ़ाई के बाद हर किसी को रहती है एक अदद नौकरी की तलाश। कुछ की तलाश पूरी हो जाती है तो कुछ बेरोजगारी की मार झेल रहे होते हैं। ऐसे में ये समय शायद हर किसी के सबसे बुरे दौर के तौर पर देखा जाता है। इस समय जरुरी है कि तनाव ना लिया जाए बल्कि प्रयास किए जाए। छोटी छोटी कोशिशें करते हुए इस समय का ज्यादा से ज्यादा सदुपयोग किया जाए। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lifestyle news unemployment stress management tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news, bollywood news, fitness news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

shift changing job is dangerous for heart
Fitness

शिफ्ट में काम करने वाले मर्दों पर मंडरा रहा ये खतरा, आप भी जानिए

3 जून 2016

legs can reveal about your legs
Home Remedies

कई गंभीर बीमारियों का पता चल जाता है सिर्फ पैर देखकर

3 जून 2016

safety tips for gas cylinder and gas stove
Fitness

इन लापरवाहियों के चलतें गैस सिलेंडर हो सकता है परिवार के लिए खतरनाक

2 जून 2016

5 Fragrances That Will Make You Irresistible To Women
Relationship

मर्दों से आने वाली ऐसी खुशबू करती है महिलाओं को मदहोश

1 मई 2018

know why Young Guys Like Older Women
Relationship

मर्दों को क्यों भाती हैं उम्रदराज महिलाएं? ये रहे कारण

27 अप्रैल 2018

what every girl thinks when they stare at boys
Relationship

लड़कों के पास से गुजरते हुए ये सब सोचती हैं लड़कियां!

30 अप्रैल 2018

More in Relationship

ब्रेकअप का दुख
Relationship

ब्रेकअप के बाद ये सब कुछ करती हैं लड़कियां! जानेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे आप

1 मई 2018

10 things that will encourage your partner for love
Relationship

बीवी को खुश कर देती हैं ये दस जादुई लाइनें

30 अप्रैल 2018

wives hide these things from their husband
Relationship

आपकी पत्नी छुपाती है आपसे ये बातें, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 अप्रैल 2018

reason why a women choose to be single forever
Relationship

कुछ लड़कियां हमेशा रहती हैं कुंवारी, ये रही असली वजह

1 मई 2018

7 best qualities of every girl have
Relationship

हर लड़की में होते हैं ये 7 गुण, बस किसी को दिखाती नहीं

27 अप्रैल 2018

different ways in girlfriends torture
Relationship

लड़कियां ऐसे करती हैं अत्याचार, लड़के हो जाएं ALERT

28 अप्रैल 2018

Know 5 unknown facts about arijit singhs life on his birthday
Relationship

B'dy Spl: पहला प्यार फेल होने पर रचाई थी तलाकशुदा से दूसरी शादी, कुछ ऐसी रही है अरिजीत की जिंदगी

25 अप्रैल 2018

Know what wishes of girlfriend can never be fulfilled by a boy
Relationship

लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

know how Sleeping Position Reveal About Your Love Life
Relationship

क्या आप पार्टनर से लिपट कर सोते हैं? जाानिए इसका 'खास मतलब'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Girls like these things in men
Relationship

मर्दों की इन 5 खूबियों पर मर मिटती हैं औरतें, क्या आपमें भी है?

30 मार्च 2018

sign that helps you to know a girl likes you
Relationship

प्यार करने से पहले ये इशारे करती हैं लड़कियां, आप भी जान लें

20 अप्रैल 2018

Why do Married Women Cheat Their Husband?
Relationship

आखिर क्यों देती हैं कुछ शादीशुदा औरतें अपने पति को धोखा?

20 अप्रैल 2018

husband wife
Relationship

इन अक्षरों के नाम वाले आदमी होते है अपनी पत्नी के दीवाने, क्या आपके पति का भी है इसमें नाम

23 अप्रैल 2018

What girls think on their first night after marriage
Relationship

जानिए शादी के बाद पहली रात क्या सोचती हैं लड़कियां

16 अप्रैल 2018

Things Every Man Hide From His Woman
Relationship

हर मर्द अपनी बीवी से छिपाता है ये बातें, जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

4 अप्रैल 2018

5 Tips to make your partner happy
Relationship

पार्टनर को खुश करने के ये हैं 5 कमाल के टिप्स, जरा सी गलती दिल तोड़ सकती है आपका

21 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.