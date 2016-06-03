बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
बेरोजगारी में बहुत काम के ये तरीके
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:13 PM IST
पढ़ाई के बाद हर किसी को रहती है एक अदद नौकरी की तलाश। कुछ की तलाश पूरी हो जाती है तो कुछ बेरोजगारी की मार झेल रहे होते हैं। ऐसे में ये समय शायद हर किसी के सबसे बुरे दौर के तौर पर देखा जाता है। इस समय जरुरी है कि तनाव ना लिया जाए बल्कि प्रयास किए जाए। छोटी छोटी कोशिशें करते हुए इस समय का ज्यादा से ज्यादा सदुपयोग किया जाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"575136b14f1c1bd649108d8d","slug":"tips-to-face-your-bad-unemployment-phrase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.