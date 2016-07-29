बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
कहीं बीवी धोखा तो नहीं दे रही, इन संकेतों से जान लीजिए
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 03:40 PM IST
महिलाएं अपने अंदर बहुत से राज छिपाए रखती हैं और उन्हें बाहर निकालना किसी के लिए भी आसान नहीं होता। ऐसे में अगर आपकी पत्नी आपको धोखा दे रही हो तो आप क्या करेंगे। कैसे जानेंगे कि आपकी पत्नी धोखेबाज है या नहीं। आइए आपको बताते हैं कुछ ऐसे लक्षण जो खोलते हैं धोखेबाज पत्नी के राज।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"579b37574f1c1b211521e0bc","slug":"symptoms-of-wife-cheating-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.