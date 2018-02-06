अपना शहर चुनें

Rose Day 2018: जानिए क्यों मनाया जाता है यह दिन, पीछे है दिलचस्प किस्सा

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:12 PM IST
रोज डे के साथ वेलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत होती है। इस दिन लव बर्डस एक दूसरे को गुलाब का फूल देकर अपने प्रेम का इजहार करते हैं। सिर्फ प्रेमी-प्रेमिका ही नहीं जो लोग अभी तक सिंगल है वो भी इसमें डुबकी लगा इस दिन को अपनी फीलिंग का इजहार करने के लिए अच्छा दिन मानाते हैं। सालों से इस दिन को हम मनाते आ रहे हैं, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि हम क्यों मनाते हैं यह दिन? क्या है इसके पीछे की कहानी? अगली स्लाइड में जानें इसके बारे में...
