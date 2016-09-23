शहर चुनें

महिलाओं की इन चीजों से ज्यादा आकर्षित होते हैं मर्द

Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 06:26 PM IST
man are mostly attracted to these traits of women
1 of 5
हमेशा से लोगों की बीच चर्चा रहती है कि मर्दों को महिलाओं में क्या पसंद आता है। आकर्षक फिगर पर सबसे पहले ध्यान जाता है किसी भी मर्द का। लेकिन ये सरासर गलत हैं। सिर्फ कर्वी फिगर ही नहीं और भी कई बातें हैं मर्दों को लुभाती हैं।
relationship tips

