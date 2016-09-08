बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
पत्नियों के ये राज नहीं जानते होंगे पति, आप भी हैं अनजान?
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 03:09 PM IST
पत्नियां अपने पतियों से क्या-क्या बाते छिपाती हैं, पति सोच भी नहीं सकते। उन्हें अहसास तक नहीं होगा कि उनकी पत्नी की जिंदगी में ऐसी ऐसी चीजें भी घट रही हैं या घट चुकी हैं। खुद महिलाओं ने खुलासे किए हैं कि उन्होंने अपने साथी से ये सारी बातें छिपा कर रखीं। देखिए, ऐसे कौन कौन से राज हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"57d166a34f1c1b7f2f319bdb","slug":"women-keep-secrets-with-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.