{"_id":"5affeb5c4f1c1be0408b67dd","slug":"moles-on-these-parts-of-body-indicates-about-the-bad-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
शरीर के इन हिस्सों पर तिल का होना माना जाता है अशुभ, जानें वजह
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:46 PM IST
व्यक्ति के शरीर पर अक्सर कई जगह तिल होते हैं। पर क्या आप जानते हैं समुद्रशास्त्र के अनुसार शरीर के अलग-अलग अंग पर तिल का मतलब भी अलग होता है। ऐसे में जानते हैं शरीर के किस अंग पर तिल का होना शुभ की अशुभ होता है।
