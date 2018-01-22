Download App
कान के दर्द से हैं परेशान, तो ये घरेलू नुस्खे देंगे आराम

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:21 PM IST
Home Remedies To Cure Ear Pain
1 of 4
कान में पानी जाने की वजह से , वैक्स जमा हो जाने की वजह से, संक्रमण या कभी कभार टॉन्सिल बढ़ जाने की वजह से भी काम में तेज दर्द होने लगता है। सुनाई भी कम देता है और सिर दर्द भी शुरू हो जाता है। वैसे तो अगर यह समस्या बढ़ गई है तो डॉक्टर को दिखाना बेहद जरूरी है। लेकिन अगर दर्द कम है तो इन आसान घरेलू नुस्खों से आपको आराम जरूर मिलेगा...
ear earace ear wax

