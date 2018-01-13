Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Home Remedies ›   how to make a small kitchen look larger

अपने छोटे से किचन को बनाना है बड़ा तो अपनाएं ये तरीके

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 10:11 AM IST
how to make a small kitchen look larger
1 of 5
महंगाई और जगह की कमी के कारण आज कल छोटी-छोटी जगह पर रहने को मजबूर हैं। ऐसे में सबसे बड़ी समस्या होती है किचन में ...घर का किचन छोटा होने के कारण अव्यवस्थित सा लगने लगता है। अगर आप भी अपने छोटे किचन से परेशान हैं तो हम आपको ऐसे उपाय बताने जा रहे हैं तो जो आपके किचन को बड़ा बनाने में आपकी मदद करेगा और भी बिना कोई अधिक खर्चें के...
अगली स्लाइड देखें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

kitchen

Recommended

six health benefits of asafoetida
Home Remedies

बहुत चमत्कारी चीज है हींग, इसके ये 6 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

16 जनवरी 2018

know right place to put feng shui laughing buddha
Home Remedies

कोई गिफ्ट करे ऐसी चीज तो उसे फौरन घर में इस जगह रख दें

16 जनवरी 2018

Line Drying Is The Best Way To Dry Clothes In Winters
Home Remedies

ये है सर्दियों में कपड़े सुखाने का नायाब तरीका, नहीं आएगी बदबू

12 जनवरी 2018

Bedroom Decor Ideas Using Fairy Lights
Home Remedies

दिमाग की बत्ती जला देगा चाइनीज बल्ब, बस इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

15 जनवरी 2018

These magical plants can cure diabetes very soon
Home Remedies

डायबिटीज जैसे कई रोगों की छुट्टी कर सकते हैं गजब के ये पौधे

11 जनवरी 2018

Know the amazing benefits of Jaggery and cumin
Home Remedies

घर में गुड़ और जीरा है तो जान लें ये 5 फायदे, फेंक देंगे दवाएं

19 दिसंबर 2017

More in Home Remedies

If You are longing for densely shave? try this lemon juice miracle it will surely help you
Home Remedies

घनी दाढ़ी नहीं आती? नींबू का ये नुस्खा करेगा कमाल, मर्द लगोगे वो भी रौबदार

11 दिसंबर 2017

If Tobacco eating blacken your teeth then this easy home remedy will help to revive its colour back
Home Remedies

अब नहीं झेलनी पड़ेगी शर्मिंदगी, काले दांतों से चुटकियों में छुटकारा दिलाएगा ये नुस्‍खा

10 दिसंबर 2017

Cut your tummy fat forever with this instant easy ginger remedy
Home Remedies

पेट की चर्बी को कुछ दिन में गायब कर देगा अदरक का ये गजब का नुस्खा

5 जनवरी 2018

Black pepper home remedy will give you instant relief from cough and cold
Home Remedies

खांसी ने कर दिया है बुरा हाल, काली मिर्च का ये नुस्खा देगा तुरंत राहत

2 जनवरी 2018

these home remedies save you from Seasonal diseases in this winter
Home Remedies

सर्दी के तेवर से बचना है तो रसोई में मौजूद इन चीजों का करें इस्तेमाल

4 जनवरी 2018

Five Natural Substitutes Of Mosquito Repellent
Home Remedies

जहरीले स्प्रे या क्वॉइल की क्या जरूरत, जब घर में मौजूद इन चीजों से ही भाग जाते हैं मच्छर

18 दिसंबर 2017

Know how to get rid of mouth ulcer with these easy home remedies
Home Remedies

रातों रात होगी मुंह के छालों की छुट्टी, बस देसी घी का ये नुस्‍खा इस तरह अपनाएं

14 दिसंबर 2017

how to reuse expired cosmetic products in home
Home Remedies

ऊनी कपड़ों को धोने का ये भी है एक नायाब तरीका

21 दिसंबर 2017

Benefits Of Using Lemon Before Shaving Beard

अच्छा दिखने के लिए सेलिब्रिटीज चोरी छिपे अपनाते हैं ये नुस्खा, लड़कों को यह ट्राई जरूर करना चाहिए

29 दिसंबर 2017

Senior Dietitian inform about five Benefits of Clove
Home Remedies

सीनियर डाइटिशियन से जानिए, लौंग के 5 फायदे जो पहले नहीं सुने होंगे

13 दिसंबर 2017

Benefits Of Mustard Oil For Oral And Health Problem
Home Remedies

दांत दर्द, पायरिया का रामबाण इलाज है सरसों का तेल, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

24 दिसंबर 2017

These magical tips can vanish your stretch marks with in few days
Home Remedies

डिलीवरी के बाद स्ट्रेच मार्क्स करता है शर्मिंदा, अंडे का ये नुस्‍खा हफ्ते भर में करेगा कमाल

15 दिसंबर 2017

Home remedies to get rid of whiteheads from chin and forehead
Home Remedies

चेहरे से हटाएं व्हाइटहेड्स, इन जबरदस्त 3 घरेलू नुस्खों के साथ

12 दिसंबर 2017

home remedies to remove spectacles marks from nose
Home Remedies

चश्मा पहनने से नाक पर पड़ गए हैं निशान तो अपनाएं ये घरेलू नुस्खे

16 दिसंबर 2017

Know about three effective home remedies to get rid of rats for ever
Home Remedies

चूहों ने घर में मचा रखा है आतंक तो ये जबरदस्त घरेलू नुस्खे कर सकते है मदद

7 दिसंबर 2017

Know how Potato peel can turn your white hair into black within one week
Home Remedies

सब्जी का ये छिलका चंद दिनों में ही काले कर देगा आपके सफेद बाल, जानें कैसे

3 अक्टूबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.