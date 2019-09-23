स्वादिष्ट वेज चिल्ली मिली का उठाएं लुफ्त, जानें इसे बनाने की विधि

{"_id":"5d8875ea8ebc3e015f566c29","slug":"how-to-make-delicious-veg-chilli-milli-dish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0935\u0947\u091c \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"Food","title_hn":"\u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
वेज चिल्ली मिली
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d8875ea8ebc3e015f566c29","slug":"how-to-make-delicious-veg-chilli-milli-dish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0935\u0947\u091c \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"Food","title_hn":"\u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
वेज चिल्ली मिली
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d8875ea8ebc3e015f566c29","slug":"how-to-make-delicious-veg-chilli-milli-dish","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0935\u0947\u091c \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"Food","title_hn":"\u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
वेज चिल्ली मिली
- फोटो : social media