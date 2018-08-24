शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Fitness ›   These 5 exercises can help you to build your muscles

टाइगर श्रॉफ जैसी बॉडी चाहते हैं पाना तो ये 5 कर्ल एक्सरसाइज हैं बेहद असरदार

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 12:20 PM IST
Tiger Shroff
1 of 7
बॉडी बिल्डिंग के लिए ये बहुत ही प्रभावकारी एक्सरसाइज है। इसे बेंच पर थोड़ा लेटकर किया जाता है जिसमें पैर फैले होते हैं और दोनों हाथों में डंबल होते है। अपने एक हाथ को अपने कंधे की लंबाई तक ले जाएं। फिर कोहनी को नीचे की ओर ले जाएं। 

मस्क्यूलर बॉडी युवाओं को काफी अट्रेक्ट करती है और ऐसी बॉडी को पाने के लिए कई युवक जिम जाने लगते हैं। यदि आप भी बाइसेप्स या बॉडी बनाने के लिए जिम जा रहे हैं तो ये 5 कर्ल एक्सरसाइज आपके लिए बेहद मददगार साबित होंगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
fitness tiger shroff

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health tips, fitness tips facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Lifestyle and more news in hindi.

Recommended

New research says Slow lifestyle is key to not dying out
Fitness

लंबे समय तक जीना चाहते हैं तो बन जाइए आलसी, शोध में हुआ ये खुलासा

24 अगस्त 2018

period
Fitness

महिलाओं के खान-पान पर भी निर्भर होते हैं पीरियड्स, रिसर्च में हुए कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे

23 अगस्त 2018

Know why Bollywood actress like disha patani are very fond of cupping therapy
Fitness

उर्वशी रौतेला से लेकर दिशा पाटनी तक क्यों बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस लेती हैंं ये थेरेपी, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

22 अगस्त 2018

Men can Boost their Fertility with the help of black gram
Fitness

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करने का रामबाण नुस्खा है भीगे हुए चने, जानें कई और बड़े फायदे

20 अगस्त 2018

Sawan 2018: A Shiva Devotee must avoid these foods during Shravan Month
Fitness

Sawan 2018: सावन में भूलकर भी न करें इन चीजों का सेवन, उठाना पड़ेगा नुकसान

21 जुलाई 2018

Home remedies for dengue fever treatment in hindi
Fitness

डेंगू मच्छरों से चाहते हैं बचना तो ये घरेलु नुस्खे देंगे तुरंत राहत

24 जुलाई 2018

More in Fitness

Top mistakes health conscious people often used to make
Fitness

आधी आबादी का फिजिकल एक्टिविटी में कोई इंटरेस्ट नहीं, चौंकाने वाले हैं WHO के आंकड़े

13 अगस्त 2018

sperm count
Fitness

अगर शारीरिक क्षमता को बढ़ाकर रखना चाहते तो आज ही छोड़ें ये 6 गलत आदतें

22 जुलाई 2018

Everything About Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham Diet And Workout Plan
Fitness

जॉन अब्राहम जैसी पाना चाहते हैं बॉडी तो अपनाएं ये खास टिप्स

15 अगस्त 2018

5 reasons you should stop using your favourite hand sanitizer
Fitness

आपको बीमार बना रहा है आपका हैंड सैनिटाइजर, ये हैं चौंकाने वाले 5 कारण

11 अगस्त 2018

sonakshi sinha
Fitness

फिट रहने के लिए सोनाक्षी सिन्हा खाती-पीती हैं ये सब, खुद बताए 5 नुस्खे...आप भी आजमाएं

11 अगस्त 2018

Chandra Grahan effects 2018 on Pregnant Women, precautions during pregnancy
Fitness

चंद्र ग्रहण के दौरान गर्भवती महिलाएं भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, बच्चे पर पड़ सकता है असर

27 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Workout and fitness Routine in hindi
Fitness

जिम में घंटों पसीना बहाए बिना ही बॉलीवुड की 'देसी गर्ल' ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फिट

17 जुलाई 2018

motion sickness
Fitness

'ट्रेवलिंग' के दौरान रास्ते में आती हैं उल्टियां? ये उपाय कर देंगे आपको टेंशन फ्री

17 जुलाई 2018

benefits of wearing wet socks will surprise you surely
Fitness

रात को सोने से पहले पहनेंगे गीले मोजे तो रातोंरात सेहत में दिखेगा बड़ा बदलाव

3 अगस्त 2018

गुरप्रीत उर्फ फिटनेस कौर
Fitness

मिलिए 'फिटनेस कौर' से, इनके डोले-शोले और वीडियो देखकर पसीना न छूट जाए कहीं

11 अगस्त 2018

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Pregnant women should take these precautions during Chandra Grahan
Fitness

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: गर्भवती महिलाएं भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, बच्चे पर पड़ सकता है बुरा असर

21 जुलाई 2018

माड़
Fitness

बाजार में आ गये हैं प्लास्टिक के चावल, ऐसे पहचाने कि प्लेट में रखें चावल असली है या नकली

3 अगस्त 2018

pregnant women
Fitness

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018: 11 अगस्त को साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण, प्रेगनेंट महिलाएं जरूर बरतें ये सावधानियां

9 अगस्त 2018

Dengue virus new form alert, causes of dengue mosquito
Fitness

हर 3 साल में फैलती है डेंगू की महामारी, इस बार होगा सबसे बड़ा खतरा

25 जुलाई 2018

World Breast Feeding Week: Know the list of mother milk bank in india
Fitness

देखिए आपके शहर में कहां-कहां मिलता है 'मां का दूध', पूरी लिस्ट यहां देख लें

2 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood birthday girl Katrina Kaif diet and fitness workout routine
Fitness

बॉलीवुड की 'चिकनी' कटरीना कैफ की फिट फिगर का ये है राज, आप भी हो सकती है इतनी स्लिम

16 जुलाई 2018

Tiger Shroff
chin up
Barbell Curl
preacher curl
इनक्लाइन बेंच

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.