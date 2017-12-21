Download App
एसजेवीएन लिमिटेड में अप्रेंटिसशिप के लिए रिक्तियां, योग्यता ITI पास

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 10:37 AM IST
Vacancy in Satluj jal vidyut nigam Limited for 270 post

एसजेवीएन लिमिटेड (www.sjvn.nic.in) में 270 पदों पर वैकेंसी के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित क‌िए गए है। आवेदन से जुड़ी सारी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

पढ़ें:- मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग में निकली कई पदों पर वैकेंसी
 

