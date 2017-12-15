Download App
आपका शहर Close

एअर इंडिया में एअरक्राफ्ट टेक्नीशियन और स्किल्ड ट्रेड्स मैन के लिए वैकेंसी

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:45 AM IST
Vacancy for Aircraft technician and Skilled Trades Man in Air India

एअर इंडिया इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज लिमिटेड में एअरक्राफ्ट टेक्नीशियन और स्किल्ड ट्रेड्स मैन के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

Comments

Browse By Tags

vacancy job sarkari naukri air india

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए रेलवे में निकली बंपर भर्ती

bumper vacancy in Northern Railway for apprenticeship qualification 10th pass
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

MPPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी

MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

DRDO में बंपर वैकेंसी, साइंटिस्ट और इंजीनियर बनने का मौका

vacancy in a scientist and engineer in DRDO, last date of application 27 December
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!