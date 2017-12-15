एअर इंडिया में एअरक्राफ्ट टेक्नीशियन और स्किल्ड ट्रेड्स मैन के लिए वैकेंसी
एअर इंडिया इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज लिमिटेड में एअरक्राफ्ट टेक्नीशियन और स्किल्ड ट्रेड्स मैन के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
