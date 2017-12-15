MPPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी
MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor
मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (MPPSC) में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी निकली हैं। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें।
