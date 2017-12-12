Download App
दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे में 305 पदों पर भर्ती, योग्यता 10वीं पास

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 11:35 AM IST
Recruitment in South-East Central Railway for Apprenticeship posts, qualification 10th pass

दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे में अप्रेंटिसशिप के 305 पदों पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। इसके लिए योग्यता 10वीं पास रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

