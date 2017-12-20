Download App
आपका शहर Close

केंद्रीय विद्यालय में डिप्टी कमिश्नर समेत अन्य पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:05 PM IST
Recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for deputy commissioner and many posts

केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन (KVS) में डिप्टी कमिश्‍नर, असिस्टेंट कमिश्‍नर, एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ऑफिसर, असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर इत्यादि पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है। इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित क‌िए गए हैं। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

Comments

Browse By Tags

recruitment kendriya vidyalaya sangathan kendriya vidyalaya

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए रेलवे में निकली बंपर भर्ती

bumper vacancy in Northern Railway for apprenticeship qualification 10th pass
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

vacancies for Account Assistant in Bharat Electronics Limited
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एयर इंडिया में 10वीं पास के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

Recruitment for Junior Assistant posts in Airports Authority of India eligibility 10th pass
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!