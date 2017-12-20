केंद्रीय विद्यालय में डिप्टी कमिश्नर समेत अन्य पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी
केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन (KVS) में डिप्टी कमिश्नर, असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर, एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ऑफिसर, असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर इत्यादि पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है। इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
