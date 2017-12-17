Download App
आपका शहर Close

एयरपोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया में जूनियर असिस्टेंट के पदों पर भर्ती, योग्यता 10वीं पास

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 09:26 AM IST
Recruitment for Junior Assistant posts in Airports Authority of India eligibility 10th pass

एयरपोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया में जूनियर असिस्टेंट के पदों पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। इसके लिए योग्यता 10वीं पास रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें... 

Comments

Browse By Tags

recruitment vacancy job airports authority of india

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

छोटे से राहुल गांधी और कंधे पर पहाड़ सा बोझ, ये हैं उनके सामने बड़ी चुनौतियां

Many challenges to the party in front of congress president Rahul Gandhi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए रेलवे में निकली बंपर भर्ती

bumper vacancy in Northern Railway for apprenticeship qualification 10th pass
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एयर इंडिया में करना चाहते हैं नौकरी तो ऐसे करें आवेदन

Vacancy for Aircraft technician and Skilled Trades Man in Air India
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी

MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!