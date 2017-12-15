Download App
राइट्स में सीनियर डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर बनने का मौका

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 03:26 PM IST
vacancy in rites limited for deputy general manager and senior deputy general manager post

राइट्स लिमिटेड में डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर और सीनियर डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर बनने का मौका। इसके लिए आवेदन इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित क‌िए गए हैं। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

