मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग में 202 पदों पर सरकारी वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:44 PM IST
more than 200 vacancy in madhya pradesh public service commission

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग में 202 पदों पर सरकारी वैकेंसी निकलीं हैं। इसमें राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा उप जिलाध्यक्ष, अधीक्षक जिला जेल, जिला आबकारी अधिकारी के पद के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित क‌िए गए हैं। आवेदन से जुड़ी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें।

