एअर इंडिया में डिप्टी चीफ फाइनेंशियल ऑफिसर बनने का मौका
एअर इंडिया में डिप्टी चीफ फाइनेंशियल ऑफिसर, मैनेजर सेल्स एंड मार्केटिंग, मैनेजर कॉर्पोरेट कम्युनिकेशन इत्यादि पदों पर वैकेंसी निकली है। इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
