उत्तर प्रदेश में सरकारी नौकरी करने का मौका, उम्मीदवारों के लिए सुनहरा अवसर

{"_id":"5eb53fafcfb003502c180e6d","slug":"jobs-in-uprvunl-vacancies-for-staff-nurse-pharmacist-and-other-posts-last-date-extended","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
जॉब्स
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5eb53fafcfb003502c180e6d","slug":"jobs-in-uprvunl-vacancies-for-staff-nurse-pharmacist-and-other-posts-last-date-extended","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
जॉब्स
- फोटो : Social Media