Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   jobs in UPRVUNL Vacancies For Staff Nurse, Pharmacist And Other Posts last date Extended

उत्तर प्रदेश में सरकारी नौकरी करने का मौका, उम्मीदवारों के लिए सुनहरा अवसर

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 04:47 PM IST
जॉब्स
1 of 5
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड में अनेक पदों पर भर्तियां होने जा रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि स्टाफ नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट, तकनीशियन ग्रेड- II समेत अन्य कई खाली पदों पर भर्ती के लिए एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी की है। जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों पर आवेदन करने के इच्छुक हैं, वे 25 मई, 2020 तक ऑनलाइन माध्यम से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि पहले आवेदन कि अंतिम तिथि 06 मई, 2020 निर्धारित की गई थी, जिसे बढ़ा दिया गया है। इस नौकरी से संबंधित अधिक जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड देखें।
5,999 रुपये में करें NEET- JEE-UPSEE प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी, कोटा के अनुभवी फैकल्टी देंगे कोचिंग
uprvunl uprvunl vacancy uprvunl pay scale govt jobs सरकरी नौकरी sarkari naukri नौकरियां recruitment 2020

जॉब्स
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
jobs
jobs - फोटो : pexels.com
जॉब्स
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
jobs
jobs
- फोटो : getty
