इस महीने इन दो नौकरियों के लिए करें आवेदन, 15 हजार से ज्यादा रिक्तियां

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 11:18 AM IST
अगर आप नौकरियां खोज रहे हैं, तो हम आपको दो नौकरियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जहां आप इस महीने आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ये नौकरियां हिमाचल प्रदेश पोस्टल सर्कल और उत्तर प्रदेश टीजीटी व पीजीटी के लिए हैं। इन नौकरियों में करीब 16 हजार रिक्तियां हैं, जिनके लिए अभ्यर्थी अपनी योग्यता के हिसाब से आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

