शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   indian railway 90000 vacancies bad news for 2 crore applicants

रेलवे की 90 हजार वैकेंसीः 2 करोड़ उम्मीदवारों के लिए बुरी खबर, जानकर उड़ेंगे होश

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 11:53 AM IST
indian railway
1 of 5
भारतीय रेलवे ने हाल ही में करीब 1 लाख पदों के लिए भर्तियां निकाली थीं, जिसके लिए करीब 2 करोड़ से अधिक उम्मीदवारों के आवेदन मिले हैं। परीक्षा आयोजित कराने वाले अधिकारियों ने भी इतने आवेदन की उम्मीद नहीं की थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indian railway rrb recruitment rrb recruitment 2018 government jobs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Recommended

rpf recruitment
Government Jobs

RRB Recruitment 2018: सब इंस्पेक्टर और कॉन्स्टेबल के 9739 पदों पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

20 मई 2018

indian railway recruitment 2018 apply online for the post of constable
Government Jobs

रेलवे में 10वीं पास युवाओं के लिए निकली बंपर भर्तियां, जल्दी करें मौका छूट ना जाए

21 मई 2018

INDIAN ARMY
Government Jobs

बेरोजगारों के लिए खुशखबरी, कमर कस लीजिए 28 मई से 01 जून तक यहां होगी सेना भर्ती रैली

20 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Government Jobs

UPPSC ने निकाली 1100 से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्दी करें कहीं मौका छूट ना जाए

20 मई 2018

vacancy in jharkhand high court for the Peon and other posts
Government Jobs

10वीं पास बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, आवेदन करने की भी नहीं लगेगी कोई फीस

19 मई 2018

job for 10th passed in chhattisgarh police 62000 salary
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए पुलिस में नौकरी का बड़ा मौका, 62000 सैलरी

19 मई 2018

More in Government Jobs

फाइल फोटो
Government Jobs

UPHESC में आवेदन करने वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, तैयार रहें, 12 जून से होंगे इंटरव्यू

21 मई 2018

13000 teachers vacancies in rajasthan apply till this date
Government Jobs

13 हजार टीचर्स के पदों के लिए बंपर अवसर, ये है अप्लाई करने की अंतिम तारीख

17 मई 2018

UPPSC Recruitment 2018 for 1000 Homeopathic and Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts
Government Jobs

मेडिकल ऑफिसर के 1000 पदों पर भर्ती, इस दिन से शुरू होंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

16 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Government Jobs

8वीं पास युवाओं के लिए GOOD NEWS, यहां करें आवेदन, 35 हजार से ज्यादा सैलरी

17 मई 2018

सेना भर्ती के लिए दौड़ते युवा
Government Jobs

देशभर के युवाओं को मिल रहा Indian Army में भर्ती होने का मौका, देखें कहां और कैसे करें अप्लाई

16 मई 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 Apply Online for 18 Assistant Director and other Posts
Government Jobs

UPSC के जरिए नौकरी का मौका, 55 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार करें आवेदन, सैलरी 1 लाख से ज्यादा

16 मई 2018

S
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए पुलिस में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 80 हजार सैलरी

16 मई 2018

rsmssb recruitment 2018 invites Application for the post of Physical training instructor
Government Jobs

बेरोजगार हैं तो आज ही भरें फॉर्म, राजस्थान में निकली बंपर सरकारी भर्तियां

16 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना
Government Jobs

सेना में भर्ती का पैटर्न बदला, अब इस नई शर्त के साथ मिलेगी नौकरी, देखें जानकारी

12 मई 2018

JOB IN AAI FOR 12TH PASSED SALARY MORE THAN 45000
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए AAI में बंपर वैकेंसी, 45000 से ज्यादा सैलरी

15 अप्रैल 2018

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स
Government Jobs

KVS में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्ती, 4 शर्तों के साथ होगी परीक्षा, क्लिक कर देखें जानकारी

22 अप्रैल 2018

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स
Government Jobs

50 हजार पदों पर भर्ती रोकी गई, अगर आपने भी अप्लाई किया है, तो पढ़ें बहुत बुरी खबर

22 अप्रैल 2018

Job
Government Jobs

अच्छी खबर: समूह ‘ग’ भर्ती में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, जिससे अभ्यर्थियों को मिलेगा फायदा

12 मई 2018

job for 10th passed in indian airforce salary more than 20000
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए INDIAN AIRFORCE में नौकरी का मौका, 20 हजार रुपये से ज्यादा सैलरी

15 अप्रैल 2018

typing test
Government Jobs

समूह ‘ग’ के पदों पर भर्ती की चाह रखने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर, लागू होने वाले हैं यह नए नियम

14 अप्रैल 2018

भारतीय सेना
Government Jobs

Indian Army में भर्ती होना है तो फिर मिल रहा मौका, गवाएं नहीं, इन्हें मिलेगी विशेष छूट

17 अप्रैल 2018

indian railway
indian railway
indian railway
indian railway
indain railways

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.