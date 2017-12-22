Download App
हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग में 8वीं पास के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:15 AM IST
HSSC Recruitment for 282 fire station officer and other posts, eligibility 8th pass

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (HSSC) ने फायर स्टेशन ऑफिसर, सब-फायर ऑफिसर, जूनियर लेक्चरर असिस्टेंट इत्यादि पद के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

