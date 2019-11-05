शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   West Bengal 138 labourers return from Jammu Kashmir to kolkata, see photos

पांच साथियों की हत्या के बाद कश्मीर से कोलकाता लौटे 138 मजदूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता, Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 12:26 PM IST
ट्रेन से लाए गए मजदूर
ट्रेन से लाए गए मजदूर - फोटो : PTI
जम्मू कश्मीर में खौफ का जीवन गुजार रहे 138 मजदूरों को पश्चिम बंगाल की सरकार ने वापस अपने गृह राज्य बुला लिया है। सोमवार को श्रीनगर से एक ट्रेन में सवार होकर ये सभी मजदूर कोलकाता पहुंचे। गौरतलब है कि कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले में आतंकियों ने कायराना हरकत करते हुए पांच मजदूरों की हत्या कर दी थी।

पांचों मजदूर पश्चिम बंगाल के रहने वाले थे और निर्माण कार्य में मजदूर के तौर पर काम करने के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद से जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम गए थे। हत्या के बाद वहां रहे बाकी मजदूरों में डर का माहौल था। 
मजदूरों को बसों से लाया गया
मजदूरों को बसों से लाया गया - फोटो : ANI
बस से उतर कर घर जाता एक मजदूर
बस से उतर कर घर जाता एक मजदूर - फोटो : ANI
