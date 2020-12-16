शहर चुनें
Pics : 1971 में भारतीय जांबाजों ने लिखी थी नई शौर्यगाथा, सेना ने वीर सपूतों को किया नमन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 04:38 PM IST
विजय दिवस 2020
1 of 9
विजय दिवस 2020 - फोटो : [email protected]
1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत के विजय के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बुधवार को नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचकर शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
vijay diwas 16 december

India News

विजय दिवस 2020
विजय दिवस 2020 - फोटो : [email protected]
विजय दिवस 2020
विजय दिवस 2020 - फोटो : [email protected]
पीएम मोदी मशाल प्रज्ज्वलित करते
पीएम मोदी मशाल प्रज्ज्वलित करते - फोटो : [email protected]
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना - फोटो : [email protected]
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना - फोटो : [email protected]
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना
1971 के युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना - फोटो : [email protected]
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : [email protected]
विजय दिवस 2020
विजय दिवस 2020 - फोटो : [email protected]
CAPTAIN SHANKAR SHANKHAPAN WALKAR
CAPTAIN SHANKAR SHANKHAPAN WALKAR - फोटो : [email protected]
