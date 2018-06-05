बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b164f3d4f1c1b634d8b4cab","slug":"these-are-india-s-longest-rail-routes-it-takes-almost-85-long-hours-to-reach-their-destination","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शर्त लगा लीजिए भारतीय रेल के बारे में शायद ही जानते होंगे आप
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 02:45 PM IST
भारतीय रेल, ट्रेन संख्या 15906, डिब्रूगढ़-कन्याकुमारी, विवेक एक्सप्रेस, दूरी 4,237 किलोमीटर, ट्रेन चलती है उत्तर पूर्व के एक कोने असम से, देश के सबसे दक्षिण तक जाती है।आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी यह ट्रेन डिब्रूगढ़ से कन्याकुमारी पहुंचने में 85 घंटे का समय लेती है।
यह ट्रेन समय और दूरी दोनों ही मामलों में देश की सबसे लंबी यात्रा करने वाली रेल है। यह डिब्रूगढ़ से शनिवार को 10.45 शाम को चलती है और बुधवार को कन्याकुमारी करीब 11 बजे सुबह पहुंचती है। ट्रेन का पूरा सफर तीन दिन और चार रातों का है। इस ट्रेन में 21 बॉगी है और यह लगभग 1800 लोग एक समय में चढ़ सकते हैं। इस ट्रेन में 2 और 3 टीयर एसी के साथ स्लीपर और अनारक्षित बॉगियां भी हैं।
