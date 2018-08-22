शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: देशभर में कुछ यूं मनाई जा रही है बकरीद, राहुल-मोदी ने दीं शुभकामनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 02:05 PM IST
Bakrid
1 of 12
ईद-उल-जुहा (बकरीद) का त्योहार आज पूरे धूमधाम के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान देशभर की अलग-अलग ईदगाह के साथ ही कई मस्जिदों में भी ईद की नमाज अदा की गई। 

 
rahul gandhui pm modi jama masjid eid bakrid

