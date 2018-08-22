बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
तस्वीरें: देशभर में कुछ यूं मनाई जा रही है बकरीद, राहुल-मोदी ने दीं शुभकामनाएं
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 02:05 PM IST
ईद-उल-जुहा (बकरीद) का त्योहार आज पूरे धूमधाम के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान देशभर की अलग-अलग ईदगाह के साथ ही कई मस्जिदों में भी ईद की नमाज अदा की गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b7d1a1a42c79206ed67ce50","slug":"some-people-are-being-celebrated-bakrid-in-the-country-rahul-and-modi-given-best-wishes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.