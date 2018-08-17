शहर चुनें

'अटल जी' की 15 यादगार तस्वीरें...जो सदियों तक रहेंगी याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 04:20 AM IST
Some memorable photos of Atal Bihari vajpayee life
1 of 15
भारत रत्न और तीन बार प्रधानमंत्री रहे अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने गुरुवार शाम पांच बजकर पांच मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली। वे 93 वर्ष के थे। अटल जी के निधन पर सात दिन के राष्ट्रीय शोक की घोषणा की गई। यूरीन में गंभीर संक्रमण के चलते उन्हें 11 जून को एम्स लाया गया था। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसी महान शख्सियत की कुछ खास तस्वीरों पर...

यह तस्वीर 12 दिसंबर 2003 की है, जिसमें पाकिस्तान की तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री बेनजीर भुट्टो के साथ नई दिल्ली स्थित प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर मुलाकात करते हुए पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी। 
