एक बार फिर प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उछला जूता, जानिए राजनीति में कब-कब चले जूते

{"_id":"5cb83478bdec2213e76c4205","slug":"shoe-attacks-on-politicians-press-conference-around-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u091b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092c-\u0915\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
Shoe attack on Chidambaram
- फोटो : Social Media
Shoes attack on Bush
- फोटो : Social Media
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : पीटीआई
Tony Blair (File Photo)
- फोटो : Social Media
manmohan singh (File Photo)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला