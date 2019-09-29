शहर चुनें

Rajnath Singh Yoga on INS Vikramaditya, Says We cannot forget Mumbai Terror Attack

विक्रमादित्य पर योग, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बोले- दोबारा 26/11 जैसा हमला नहीं होने देंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोवा, Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 11:15 AM IST
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने गोवा के आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर आज योग किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने पाकिस्तान पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि हम यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि पाकिस्तान भारत को अस्थिर करने के लिए एक उपकरण के रूप में आतंकवाद का उपयोग करता है।

 
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर राजनाथ सिंह
आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
पनडुब्बी INS खंडेरी
पनडुब्बी INS खंडेरी - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

