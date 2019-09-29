विक्रमादित्य पर योग, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बोले- दोबारा 26/11 जैसा हमला नहीं होने देंगे

{"_id":"5d9044fd8ebc3e017e52c62a","slug":"rajnath-singh-yoga-on-ins-vikramaditya-says-we-cannot-forget-mumbai-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e 26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
- फोटो : ANI
आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर राजनाथ सिंह
- फोटो : ANI
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
- फोटो : ANI
योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
- फोटो : ANI
पनडुब्बी INS खंडेरी
- फोटो : social media