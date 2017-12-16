Download App
तस्वीरें: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद इस अंदाज में नजर आए राहुल, दी दमदार स्पीच

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 05:40 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi takes over congress chief and sonia gandhi announced retirement

आखिरकार राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद पर काबिज हो गए। शनिवार को राहुल गांधी ने सोनिया गांधी और पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के रूप में जिम्मेदारी संभाली। इस दौरान हजारों की संख्या में नेता व कार्यकर्ता भी जुटे।

