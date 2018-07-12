बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b46dd204f1c1bbf248b5fc3","slug":"new-photos-of-thailand-cave-come-in-front-execution-of-such-a-given-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u093e\u0908\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e\u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
थाईलैंड गुफा की ताजा तस्वीरें आईं सामने, कुछ ऐसे दिया गया पूरे ऑपरेशन को अंजाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 10:16 AM IST
थाईलैंड गुफ में फंसे 12 बच्चे और उनके एक कोच को सही सलामत निकाल लिया गया है। लेकन अब थाईलैंड सेना ने इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान की तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर की हैं। थाईलैंड सेना ने यह तस्वीरें अपने फेसबुक पेज पर साझा की हैं। इनमें दिखाया गया है कि कैसे इस मुश्किल ऑपेशन को अंजाम दिया गया है।
