इन 10 वजहों से मोदी सरकार ने जीता जनता का दिल, प्रचंड विजय तो मिलनी ही थी

{"_id":"5ce671f3bdec22075249646d","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-news-update-10-reason-for-narendra-modi-and-bjp-win","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 10 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
मोदी लहर में मिली भाजपा को जीत
- फोटो : Amar ujala
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
उज्जवला योजना
- फोटो : gghfh
नई दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का सम्मान
- फोटो : ANI
pm modi road show in varanasi
surgical strike
- फोटो : social media
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI