लोकसभा चुनाव 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 20 राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर कल होनी है वोटिंग, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसी है तैयारी

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 06:50 PM IST
चुनाव
चुनाव
कल का दिन लोकसभा चुनाव की दृष्टि से बेहद अहम है। 11 अप्रैल को 17वें  लोकसभा के लिए 20 राज्यों के 91 सीटों पर पहले चरण की वोटिंग होनी है। इसके लिए चुनाव तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। कल, कई दिग्गज नेताओं की किस्मत ईवीएम मशीन में बंद होने जा रही है। पहले चरण के लिए गुरुवार सुबह सात बजे से मतदान शुरु होगा। कुछ सीटों पर शाम चार बजे तक,  कुछ पर पांच बजे और कुछ सीटों पर छह बजे तक वोटिंग होगी। आइए तस्वीरों के जरिए चुनाव तैयारियों पर एक नजर डालते हैं...

 


उत्तराखंड लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

उत्तराखंड लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 5 सीटों पर आमने-सामने हैं ये दिग्गज, 11 अप्रैल को होगी वोटिंग

10 अप्रैल 2019

मीसा भारती
India News

तेजस्वी-तेजप्रताप के बीच कलह, मोदी लहर और प्रियंका की राजनीति पर मीसा भारती ने कह दी बड़ी बात

10 अप्रैल 2019

चुनावी दंगल के महामुकाबले
India News

11 अप्रैल: पहले चरण में इन सीटों पर सुपरहिट मुकाबला, देखिए कौन है आमने-सामने

10 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा का चुनावी घोषणापत्र
India News

भाजपा ने जारी किया संकल्प पत्र, इन बड़े वादों पर खेली 2019 चुनाव की बाजी

9 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र के कवर पेज पर क्या बदला?
India News

11 'खिलाड़ियों' की टीम से वन मैन शो पर सिमटा भाजपा का घोषणापत्र, 2014 से क्या बदला

9 अप्रैल 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी-धनंजय सिंह
India News

यूपी: बड़े दलों की बेरुखी से बाहुबलियों के सपने टूटे, अरमानों पर यूं फिरा पानी

6 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha election 2019 Modi-Rahul, Mayawati and yogi adityanath controversial statements
India News

पहले चरण के मतदान से पहले नेताओं के वो 9 बयान जो आप भूलेंगे नहीं

10 अप्रैल 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
India News

सत्ता पर सबसे ज्यादा समय तक काबिज रहे हैं ये भारतीय राजनेता, एक तो 24 साल से हैं मुख्यमंत्री

7 अप्रैल 2019

मंगल पांडे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आजादी के इस मतवाले के सामने थरथराते थे अंग्रेज, जल्लादों ने फांसी देने से कर दिया था मना

8 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा का घोषणापत्र जारी
India News

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र में महिलाओं के लिए क्या है खास, जानें यहां

9 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र में किसानों के लिए क्या?
India News

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र में किसानों के लिए पेंशन और ब्याजमुक्त कर्ज, किए ये बड़े एलान भी

8 अप्रैल 2019

भारतीय सेना के राइफल
India News

ये राइफल भारतीय सेना को बनाती हैं और घातक, दुश्मनों में भी कायम है इनका खौफ

8 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा का इम्तिहान
India News

6 राज्य 236 सीटें: यहां खेल बिगड़ा तो भाजपा का सपना होगा चकनाचूर

10 अप्रैल 2019

2014 में कुछ बॉलीवुड हस्तियां चुनाव हार गई थीं
India News

2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में इन बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने आजमाई थी किस्मत, मिली हार

8 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha election 2019 Nationalism in BJP Manifesto 2019
India News

भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र में राष्ट्रवाद सबसे ऊपर, सुरक्षा-सैनिकों को लेकर किए ये बड़े वादे

8 अप्रैल 2019

बीजेपी घोषणा पत्र
India News

नए संस्थान खोलने और स्टार्टअप को बढ़ावा समेत भाजपा के 'संकल्प पत्र' में युवाओं के लिए ये हैं बड़े वादे

8 अप्रैल 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के सियासी सफर पर नजर
India News

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी: बयानों से बवंडर लाने वाला वो नेता जिसकी सियासी विरासत 80 साल पुरानी है

4 अप्रैल 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी-लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

स्थापना दिवस: दो सीटों से 282 तक पहुंची भाजपा, अटल-आडवाणी युग से मोदी लहर तक का सफर

6 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये काम, उठाना पड़ सकता है भारी नुकसान

7 अप्रैल 2019

श्याम बाबू
India News

57 सालों से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहा है 84 साल का ये बुजुर्ग, पीएम बनने का है सपना

7 अप्रैल 2019

नामांकन के लिए जातीं उर्मिला मातोंडकर
India News

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने मुंबई उत्तर से दाखिल किया नामांकन, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2019

वायनाड सीट से अपना नामांकन दाखिल करते राहुल गांधी
India News

वायनाड से राहुल गांधी का दिल का रिश्ता, याद आता होगा 28 साल पुराना वो पल

4 अप्रैल 2019

चुनाव
चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव तैयारी।
जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव तैयारी।
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते पुलिसकर्मी।
पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते पुलिसकर्मी।
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
तमिलनाडु में पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते सुरक्षाकर्मी
तमिलनाडु में पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : ANI
