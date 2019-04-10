लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 20 राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर कल होनी है वोटिंग, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसी है तैयारी

{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव तैयारी।
{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाता चुनाव कर्मी।
{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते पुलिसकर्मी।
{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
ईवीएम मशीन ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
{"_id":"5cade34bbdec2214516f5c9c","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-preparations-photos-of-various-states-for-first-phase-election-11-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: 20 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 91 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
तमिलनाडु में पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोट डालते सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : ANI