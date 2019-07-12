शहर चुनें

Know who is Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

जानिए कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टॉफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 02:50 PM IST
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
1 of 10
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया - फोटो : IAF Twitter
गरुड़ युद्धाभ्यास में भाग लेने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे भारतीय वायुसेना के वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टॉफ एयर मार्शल राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया ने गुरुवार को राफेल लड़ाकू विमान में उड़ान भरी। इस दौरान उन्होंने इस बेहतरीन लड़ाकू विमान के तकनीकी पक्ष को भी अच्छे से जांचा। राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया 36 राफेल विमानों की खरीद के लिए गठित निगोसिएशन टीम का हिस्सा भी थे।
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया - फोटो : IAF Twitter
