तस्वीरों में देखिए भारी बर्फबारी के बीच भारतीय जवानों ने आतंकियों को कुछ यूं दी टक्कर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू कश्मीर, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 05:40 PM IST
श्रीनगर में सोमवार सुबह शुरू हुई आतंकियों और सीआरपीएफ जवानों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। बता दें कि आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बना कर हमला किया है। इसके बाद भारतीय जवानों ने भी आतंकियों को करारा जवाब दिया है। जब करन नगर में स्थित 23 सीआरपीएफ बटालियन पर दो फिदायीन आतंकियों ने हमला करने की कोशिश की तो सीआरपीएफ की ओर से क्विक एक्शन टीम (QAT) की मुस्तैदी के चलते आतंकियों की साजिश नाकाम हो गई। इस दौरान आतंकी भाग गए और पास की एक इमारत में जाकर छुप गए जहां अभी भी मुठभेड़ जारी है। भारी बर्फबारी के बीच एक्शन में भारतीय जवान।
