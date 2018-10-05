बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bb789b7867a5512b041489c","slug":"indo-and-russia-between-eight-agreement-including-s-400-softened-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0924\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
तस्वीरें: पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति पुतिन की दोस्ती, जिससे बदला अमेरिका का रुख
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 09:26 PM IST
अमेरिका की प्रतिबंध लगाने की धमकी नजरअंदाज कर भारत ने शुक्रवार को रूस के साथ 40,000 करोड़ रुपये के एस-400 एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम की खरीद समेत आठ समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
