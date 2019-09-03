शहर चुनें

Indian Air Force Boeing AH 64 E Apache Attack Helicopter, Know All Specification

अब दुश्मनों की खैर नहीं, अफगान और इराक में आतंकियों का 'काल' बना अपाचे वायुसेना में शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 09:56 AM IST
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
दुनिया के सबसे घातक हथियारों में शुमार आठ अपाचे अटैक हेलीकॉप्टर आज भारतीय वायुसेना में आधिकारिक रूप से शामिल हो गए हैं। इन्हें पंजाब के पठानकोट एयरबेस पर भारतीय वायुसेना में औपचारिक रूप से शामिल किया गया है। भविष्य में ऐसे कुल 22 हेलीकॉप्टर भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल होंगे। अमेरिकी एयरोस्पेस कंपनी बोइंग ने इस एएच-64ई अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर को बनाया है। 
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
Apache
Apache - फोटो : ANI
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर - फोटो : ANI
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे - फोटो : ANI
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
Apache
Apache - फोटो : ANI
Apache
Apache - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Apache
Apache - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
