शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   First Air india AI176 all women Cockpit crew take off on San Franciso to Bengaluru flight

Pics : महिला चालक दल के साथ एयर इंडिया की उड़ान सैन फ्रांसिस्को से बंगलूरू रवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 07:05 PM IST
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल
1 of 11
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल - फोटो : [email protected] india
कॉकपिट में केवल महिला चालक दल की सदस्यों वाली एयर इंडिया की सैन फ्रांसिस्को-बंगलूरू उड़ान अपनी ऐतिहासिक यात्रा पर रवाना हो गई है। यह उड़ान उत्तरी ध्रुव के ऊपर से होते हुए और अटलांटिक मार्ग से कर्नाटक की राजधानी पहुंचेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national air india san francisco san francisco to bangalore flight

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ट्रेन
India News

देश में जब यहां गुजरती हैं ट्रेनें, तो खूबसूरती देख मुंह से निकलता है वाह! क्या नजारा है

10 जनवरी 2021

big news...
India News

10 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

9 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

9 जनवरी 2021

Big News
India News

8 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

8 जनवरी 2021

क्या आपकी कुंडली में भी हैं शनि की ढैय्या एवं साढ़े -साती का प्रकोप, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में भी हैं शनि की ढैय्या एवं साढ़े -साती का प्रकोप, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

7 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

7 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

6 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

6 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल - फोटो : [email protected] india
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल - फोटो : [email protected] air india
केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी
केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी - फोटो : एएनआई
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल
एयर इंडिया महिला चालक दल - फोटो : [email protected] india
महिला पायलट
महिला पायलट - फोटो : ANI
एयर इंडिया
एयर इंडिया - फोटो : पीटीआई
महिला चालक दल
महिला चालक दल - फोटो : [email protected] india
एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट।
एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट। - फोटो : Twitter : @airindiain
सैन फ्रांसिस्को से बंगलूरू
सैन फ्रांसिस्को से बंगलूरू - फोटो : Twitter : @airindiain
सैन फ्रांस्सिको से उड़ान भरने से पहले एयर इंडिया की सभी महिला पायलट।
सैन फ्रांस्सिको से उड़ान भरने से पहले एयर इंडिया की सभी महिला पायलट। - फोटो : Twitter : @airindiain
एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट उत्तरी ध्रुव से गुजरती हुई।
एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट उत्तरी ध्रुव से गुजरती हुई। - फोटो : Twitter : @airindiain
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X