Donald Trump India Visit : convoy under tight security Indian security agencies gaurd outer circle

ट्रंप के काफिले के इर्द-गिर्द होगी 'अभेद्य' सुरक्षा, भारतीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियां संभालेंगी बाहरी घेरा

शशिधर पाठक, नई दिल्ली।, Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 09:58 PM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा - फोटो : PTI
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति अपने विमान एयरफोर्स-1 से 24 फरवरी को 11.55 बजे अहमदाबाद के सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरेंगे, लेकिन उनके सुरक्षा का तामझाम 18 फरवरी को ही अहमदाबाद और दिल्ली में उतर गया है। 11.55 से 3.30 बजे तक अहमदाबाद में और इसके बाद 24 फरवरी से 25 फरवरी तक दिल्ली में सुरक्षा इंतजाम के बाबत काफिले के चारों तरफ चप्पे-चप्पे पर निगाह रहेगी।

राष्ट्रपति ओबामा की यात्रा के समय गवाह रहे सुरक्षा अधिकारी बताते हैं काफिले से कुछ दूर तक परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकता। यहां तक कि राष्ट्रपति के चारों ओर भीतरी घेरे में केवल अमेरिकी सुरक्षा अधिकारी, प्रणाली और व्यवस्था रहती है।
president donald trump
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा - फोटो : PTI
