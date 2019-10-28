शहर चुनें

Diwali celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, see photos of diwali celebration

देशभर में धूमधाम से मनाई गई दिवाली, पीएम मोदी का दिखा अलग अंदाज, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 03:39 AM IST
दिवाली की तस्वीर
1 of 6
दिवाली की तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
पूरे देश में रविवार को हर्षोल्लास के साथ दिवाली का त्यौहार मनाया गया। इमारतों को रंगीन रोशनी की लड़ियों से सजाया गया और लोगों ने घरों के सामने और छतों पर मिट्टी के दिये जलाए। हालांकि, उच्चतम न्यायालय की ओर से प्रतिबंध की वजह से पटाखों की गूंज अपेक्षाकृत कम सुनाई दी।

दिवाली के मौके पर लोगों ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई और उपहार दिए, मंदिरों में भगवान के दर्शन किए और एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। वहीं एक दूसरे को बधाई देने के लिए लोगों ने आभासी माध्यम का भी सहारा लिया।
diwali 2019 diwali images
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
दिवाली की तस्वीर
दिवाली की तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : Twitter
स्वर्ण मंदिर, अमृतसर
स्वर्ण मंदिर, अमृतसर - फोटो : Twitter
पीएम मोदी दिवाली मनाते हुए
पीएम मोदी दिवाली मनाते हुए - फोटो : PTI
मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी काली पूजा करते हुए
मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी काली पूजा करते हुए - फोटो : ANI
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक दिवाली मनाते हुए
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक दिवाली मनाते हुए - फोटो : Twitter
