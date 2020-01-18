देशभर में 'शाहीन बाग': नहीं थम रहा सीएए का विरोध, देखें तस्वीरें 

{"_id":"5e2314ec8ebc3eec375ac9c7","slug":"caa-cab-nrc-protest-rally-in-india-shaheen-bagh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917': \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
असम के कामरूप में पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्र बजाकर विरोध करती महिला।
- फोटो : PTI
कोलकाता में सड़क पर उतरे लोग।
- फोटो : PTI
बंगलूरू में तिरंगा लेकर प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : PTI
बंगलूरू में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : PTI
मुंबई में भी लोग सड़कों पर उतरे।
- फोटो : PTI
मुंबई में धरने पर बैठी महिला
- फोटो : PTI
गुवाहाटी में प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : PTI
शाहीन बाग में पोस्टकार्ड लेकर प्रदर्शन।
- फोटो : PTI