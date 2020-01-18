शहर चुनें

देशभर में 'शाहीन बाग': नहीं थम रहा सीएए का विरोध, देखें तस्वीरें 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 08:28 PM IST
असम के कामरूप में पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्र बजाकर विरोध करती महिला।
असम के कामरूप में पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्र बजाकर विरोध करती महिला। - फोटो : PTI
12 दिसंबर, 2019। इसी दिन राष्ट्रपति के हस्ताक्षर के बाद नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक ने देश में कानून का रूप ले लिया था। इसके बाद से ही इसे लेकर देश के तमाम राज्यों में इसे लेकर विपक्षी पार्टियों ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। करीब 38 दिनों के बाद भी यह विरोध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। 

दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में महिलाएं अपने बच्चों और घर के बुजुर्गों को लेकर पिछले 35 दिनों से धरने पर बैठी हैं। अब शाहीन बाग की चिंगारी देशभर में फैलती जा रही है। भाजपा जहां सीएए के समर्थन में रैलियां कर रही है, वहीं कई शहरों में 'शाहीन बाग' बनते जा रहे हैं। 
shaheen bagh shaheen bagh protest caa protest caa nrc
असम के कामरूप में पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्र बजाकर विरोध करती महिला।
असम के कामरूप में पारंपरिक वाद्ययंत्र बजाकर विरोध करती महिला। - फोटो : PTI
कोलकाता में सड़क पर उतरे लोग।
कोलकाता में सड़क पर उतरे लोग। - फोटो : PTI
बंगलूरू में तिरंगा लेकर प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
बंगलूरू में तिरंगा लेकर प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : PTI
बंगलूरू में प्रदर्शन।
बंगलूरू में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : PTI
मुंबई में भी लोग सड़कों पर उतरे।
मुंबई में भी लोग सड़कों पर उतरे। - फोटो : PTI
मुंबई में धरने पर बैठी महिला
मुंबई में धरने पर बैठी महिला - फोटो : PTI
गुवाहाटी में प्रदर्शन।
गुवाहाटी में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : PTI
शाहीन बाग में पोस्टकार्ड लेकर प्रदर्शन।
शाहीन बाग में पोस्टकार्ड लेकर प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : PTI
