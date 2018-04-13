शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: 250 से तीन हजार के बीच होगा बुलेट ट्रेन का किराया, 2022 तक बनकर होगी तैयार

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 09:41 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
देश की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा इसके किराये को लेकर उत्सुकता है और शुक्रवार को उसका खुलासा कर दिया गया। मुंबई से अहमदाबाद के बीच चलने वाली बुलेट ट्रेन का किराया 250 से 3000 रुपये के बीच होगा। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह किराया दूरी के आधार पर तय किया गया है।
फाइल फोटो

