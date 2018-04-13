बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
DefExpo 2018ः आसमान का सीना चीरते हुए भारतीय वायु सेना के इन जांबाजों ने दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 09:20 PM IST
चेन्नई के थिरुविदंदाई में हो रहे डिफेंस एक्सपो का आज तीसरा दिन था। जिसमें भारतीय वायुसेना के 'सारंग' टीम ने अपना करतब दिखाया। इस डिफेंस एक्सपो में विश्व की 702 कंपनियां हिस्सा ले रही हैं। इसमें 539 भारतीय कंपनियां हिस्सा ले रही हैं, जबकि 163 विदेशी कंपनिया हैं। विदेशी कंपनियों में अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, रूस और स्वीडन की कंपनियां भी शामिल हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ad0c5594f1c1b1e758b456e","slug":"indian-air-force-s-sarang-display-team-performs-on-the-3rd-day-of-the-defexpo-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DefExpo 2018\u0903 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.